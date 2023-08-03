Towleroad Gay News

Florida effectively bans advanced psychology course over LGBTQ content – course developer

Published by
Reuters

By Sharon Bernstein (Reuters) – Florida has told school superintendents that the Advanced Placement psychology course offered to high school students violates the state's new law prohibiting instruction on sexual orientation and , effectively banning the class, the nonprofit that develops the courses said on Thursday. The move is the latest by the administration of Republican Governor to limit instruction about LGBTQ issues and race in the state. DeSantis is challenging former U.S. President for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 and has ma…

