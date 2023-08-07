Towleroad Gay News

Fox News article tries to reclaim ‘Barbie’ as a conservative movie after previous ‘woke’ attacks flop

Raw Story

Republican pundits' attempts to attack the “Barbie” movie have flopped, with the film not only smashing box office records, but data showing it's a particularly big hit in red states. Now, is changing course and, in a new article, is trying to cast “Barbie” as a conservative role model. The plot of the film shows Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, faced with a choice of whether to remain in Barbie Land, or set off into the real world and face the problems of being a real person. “Some conservative women defend the film, with one commenter calling it a ‘delightfully fresh critique of mod…

