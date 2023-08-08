Towleroad Gay News

GOP lawmaker’s wife says she’s been replacing ‘terrible books’ with Bibles in local Little Free Libraries

Raw Story

The wife of a Republican state lawmaker in Arkansas has made herself the unofficial monitor of her neighbors' Little Free Libraries. reports that Jennifer Meeks, the wife of Arkansas State Rep. Stephen Meeks, posted on Facebook recently about her efforts to remove “terrible books” from local Little Free Libraries and replace them with Bibles. “I have been swapping out books in little free libraries for awhile,” she wrote in a Facebook post earlier this month. “I have seen good books, terrible books… Recently I have been picking up free Bibles at flea markets and thrift stores….

