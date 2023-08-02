Indiana schools must allow trans students to use bathrooms aligned with gender identity, court rules

Published by

New York Daily News

Indiana students must have access to bathrooms and locker rooms that are consistent with their gender identity, an appeals court ruled Tuesday night. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals left in place a temporary injunction requiring the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and the Vigo County School Corporation to provide equal treatment to trans students. The case involves three young trans students who sued their school districts after they were blocked from using the boy's restrooms. At the time of the complaint, one of the teens attended a middle school in Martinsville. The other two,…

