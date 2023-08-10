Kellogg’s ‘woke’ workplace diversity programs are illegal, group claims

Published by

Reuters

By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) -A conservative legal group on Wednesday urged a U.S. anti-discrimination agency to investigate Kellogg Co over workplace diversity policies that it says are unlawful, and accused the cereal maker of sexualizing its products. This is the second complaint filed this week against a company by America First Legal, a nonprofit run by Stephen Miller, who was an adviser to then-President Donald Trump. America First in a letter to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said Kellogg’s hiring, training and promotion practices are designed to achieve a balan…

Read More