Kuwait bans ‘Barbie’, Lebanon and Bahrain could be next

Published by

Al-Araby

Blockbuster film Barbie has been banned by Kuwait in a bid to “protect” its “ethics and social traditions,” state media reported Wednesday. Official news agency KUNA quoted a spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information as saying that the film “promulgates ideas and beliefs that are alien to Kuwaiti society and public order.” Elsewhere in the Gulf, dozens of MPs in Bahrain have called for a ban on the film, which starts Australian actress Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as Ken. According to the Bahraini newspaper Al-Watan, 32 deputies issued a stat…

