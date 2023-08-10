Malaysia bans Swatch watches celebrating LGBTQ rights

Published by

Reuters UK

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia on Thursday banned Swatch Group's watches and accessories celebrating LGBTQ rights, saying the Swiss watchmaker's products may be harmful to morality and public interest. Homosexuality is a crime in Muslim-majority Malaysia, and rights groups have warned of growing intolerance against the country's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community. Malaysia has jailed or caned people for homosexuality. In May, Malaysia confiscated rainbow-coloured watches from Swatch's ‘Pride collection' because of the presence of the acronym ‘LGBTQ' on the watch…

