Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ actor and Philadelphia native, has died

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

Mark Margolis, the veteran actor and Philadelphia native best known for playing former drug kingpin Hector “Tio” Salamanca on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” had died. He was 83. Margolis' death was announced by his son, Morgan Margolis, who said his father passed away at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York “following a short illness.” Margolis, who was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 26, 1939, had a career in Hollywood that spanned decades and including films such as “Scarface,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.” He also appeared in nearly all of Darren Aronofsky's fi…

Read More