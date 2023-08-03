Towleroad Gay News

Milan to resume registering children from male couples

MILAN (Reuters) – The city of Milan will resume registering children born abroad from male couples, its mayor said on Thursday, after challenging curbs imposed by the right-wing national government. The government took action in January to stop local authorities from registering the children of same-sex parents, in a move that has sparked protests from + activists concerned about the conservative agenda of Prime Minister . No longer able to register children born abroad to couples of two men, the city of Milan turned to the interior ministry asking if it could at least regist…

