New Las Vegas Strip Hotel Serves the LGBTQ+ Community

Published by
The Street

By Daniel Kline Las Vegas welcomes everyone. Sin City offers pretty much every form of entertainment imaginable in an attempt to serve as many audiences as possible. On the , for example, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Get Free Report hosts a topless revue set to country music at Harrah's while “Ru Paul's Drag Race” has a longstanding engagement next door at Flamingo. DON'T MISS: A Las Vegas Strip Tradition People Loved Moves Closer to Its End No matter what you like to do, whom you love, or how you choose to spend your time, Las Vegas has what you want. What the Strip has not ha…

