O’Shae Sibley, dancer killed in NYC, gets a final farewell from mourners at The Met in Philadelphia

Published by

New York Daily News

PHILADELPHIA — At the Met on Tuesday morning, as Vanessa Bell Armstrong’s “Nobody But Jesus” echoed through the former opera house, Onederful Ancrum danced in memory of her friend O’Shae Sibley. As she fought back tears, Ancrum glided gracefully across the floor, then darted forward powerfully, as if carried by gusts of wind in front of the indigo coffin that held the body of her friend. One moment she drifted upward. The next, she tumbled to the ground. Then she clasped her hands together as she stood side by side with a banner emblazoned with the image of Sibley, both dancers in arabesque. I…

Read More