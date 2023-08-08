Towleroad Gay News

‘People Are So Silly’: Joe Rogan Drinks Bud Light, Blasts Boycott Over Dylan Mulvaney During Podcast — Could This Be A Turning Point For The Battered Beer Brand?

Published by
Benzinga

Bud Light received mixed reactions after partnering with transgender social media influencer in April. But renowned podcaster and comedian still enjoys the brew. In a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, he cracked open a can of Bud Light with country music star Zach Bryan. “And we're drinking Bud Lights, ladies and gentlemen. Sorry. There's nothing wrong with it,” Rogan said. “People are so silly. We were just talking about silliness. One person made a really stupid decision, and now everybody's decided that Bud Light is the enemy. But that's like thi…

