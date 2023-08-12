Towleroad Gay News

Some 60,000 march in annual Prague Pride parade

Published by
DPA

The annual saw some 60,000 people on the streets of the historic city on Saturday demonstrating for more rights for gay, lesbian, bisexual and (+) people, the police said. Many were draped in rainbow flags or wore colourful costumes. The annual parade was also attended by prominent politicians, including Interior Minister Vit Rakušan and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. The colourful procession through the city centre was secured by numerous police officers, but passed without incident. Around a dozen counterdemonstrators held up flags with slogans such as “Th…

