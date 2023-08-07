Teen charged with hate crime in death of dancer in New York City

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – A 17-year-old male has been charged with murder as a hate crime in the stabbing death in New York City of a man who was dancing at a gas station when confronted by a group hurling anti-gay and anti-Black slurs, a police official said on Saturday. The death on July 29 of O'Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer who was dancing to a Beyonce song when confronted by the suspect, outraged the LGBT community and prompted Beyonce and film director Spike Lee to pay tribute to him. Sibley was dancing with friends while refueling their car when they were approached by a group of male…

Read More