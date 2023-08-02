The new ‘Heartstopper’ season brings us a heartwarming trip to Paris

Published by

DPA

A new season of the Netflix production “Heartstopper” – the series famed for the best ever coming-out scene in television history – is set for release on Thursday. For those who are new to the series, it tells of a group of queer teenagers and their problems and feelings. The stars are Charlie and Nick, who fall in love with each other at school. The sweetest parts of the show are the playful comic elements, in emotional, intense moments. The romantic live-action series made in Britain is based on webcomics and the graphic novel by Alice Oseman. The story begins with lanky and melancholy Charl…

Read More