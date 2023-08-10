Towleroad Gay News

U.S. Army reservist ran a ‘white nationalist’ training camp and touted KKK ties

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An avowed white nationalist who openly supports Russia is a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, recently served in the North Carolina Army National Guard and worked for a local sheriff's office as a detention officer, according to a Raw Story investigation. Christopher Woodall, 34, of Winston-Salem, N.C., has a long history of activism in the white power movement that coincided with his service in the U.S. military and government work. In an interview this week with Raw Story, Woodall acknowledged that he is the author of texts that promote a “white nationalist training group,…

