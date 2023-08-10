Towleroad Gay News

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law

Reuters

By Elias Biryabarema KAMPALA (Reuters) -'s President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday denounced the 's decision to suspend new funding in response to a harsh anti-LGBTQ law and vowed to find alternative sources of credit. The country would have to revise its budget to absorb the move's potential impact, a junior finance minister said. The World Bank said on Tuesday that the law, which imposes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts, contradicted its values and that it would pause new funding until it could test measures to prevent discrimination in projects it finances. The Worl…

