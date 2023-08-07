Watch: Michigan woman shouts ‘I’m white privilege’ at Black bikers after road-rage incident

Published by

Raw Story

A pair of Black bikers in Michigan say they were chased down and harassed by a woman who proclaimed she had “white privilege,” The Daily Beast reported on Friday. According to Muskegon residents Darius Bankhead Sr. and James Grisham, they were riding their motorcycles to Grand Haven for the Coast Guard Festival, when a woman in a Jeep started tailing them, honking aggressively and flipping them off. Then, when they pulled into a parking lot to try to get a picture of her license plate, she followed them, parked in a handicapped spot, then got in their faces and started yelling. Video footage o…

