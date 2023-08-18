Towleroad Gay News

What Happened? Kid Rock Caught ENJOYING a Bud Light After Shooting Up Multiple Cases in Protest of Dylan Mulvaney Partnership

Published by
Radar Online

was caught drinking a can of Bud Light this week despite previously shooting up cases of the embattled beer in protest of the company's partnership with transgender influencer , RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come just weeks after the 52-year-old All Summer Long hitmaker proclaimed “f— Bud Light” and “f— Anheuser-Busch” in April, Kid Rock was caught drinking a tall can of the brew at a Colt Ford concert in Nashville on Thursday night. Even more shocking is the fact that, according to the photos obtained by TMZ, Kid Rock appeared to be enjoy…

