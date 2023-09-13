Alabama fans allegedly scream homophobic and racial slurs at Texas players

Published by

Athlon Sports

By Griffin Dreifaldt NSFW: Saturday evening, the Texas Longhorns defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 34-24 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This was a fantastic game that saw Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers put it all together and dominated the Bama defense for 349 yards and three touchdowns. As time expired, some Texas players were seen celebrating on the sideline right before some Alabama fans began screaming homophobic and racial slurs at the players. Warning: The language in the video contains homophobic, racist, and offensive remarks. The video can be found here. These remarks were highly offensive ca…

