Apple believed to be ditching leather accessories for environmental reasons

Published by

Mac World

Macworld Last month an X (formerly Twitter) leaker posted the dramatic claim that Apple would not release a leather case for its upcoming iPhone 15 handsets. Little further detail was offered to either support or explain this theory, but most observers assumed the decision was an environmental one, following the company's pledge to be carbon-neutral by 2030. Numerous car makers have already ditched leather in their products citing ethical concerns, and it made perfect sense for Apple, which trades so much on its frequently left-adjacent values and brand image, to follow suit. But with one week…

Read More