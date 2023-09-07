BREAKING: Judge hands Trump big loss in E. Jean Carroll case

Published by

AlterNet

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed journalist E. Jean Carroll a win on Wednesday in her remaining case against Donald Trump, after the journalist's attorneys hit hard against the ex-president's request for a stay of her original civil trial against him for defamation, which was slated for January. Judge Kaplan on Wednesday ruled Trump is liable for defamation over remarks he made against Carroll in 2019, after she publicly accused him of rape years prior, CNBC reports. A jury in May award Carroll $5 million in a separate civil trial, finding the ex-president liable for sexual abuse and de…

Read More