Diana Ross performs ‘Happy Birthday’ serenade for Beyonce

Published by

ANI News

Los Angeles [US], September 6 (ANI): American singer and actor Diana Ross surprised American singer Beyonce with a serenade in honour of her 42nd birthday, reported People. At the singer's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles Ross made an unexpected appearance and sang ‘Happy Birthday.' The ‘Cuff It' singer was surprised when Motown great Diana Ross led the crowd in singing ‘Happy Birthday' to her. Ross explained that she had to pay it forward since Beyonce had sung ‘Happy Birthday' to her, reported People. Beyonce told Ross on the stage, “Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is t…

Read More