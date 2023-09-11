Explainer: LGBTQ rights in Hong Kong – breakthroughs and bitter court battles against discriminatory laws

Published by

Hong Kong Free Press

Hong Kong’s top court ruled in favour of recognising same-sex partnerships on Tuesday, saying in its judgement that “the absence of legal recognition has been seen to be essentially discriminatory and demeaning to same-sex couples.” It marked the latest in a long series of litigations surrounding LGBTQ issues, as same-sex couples in the city have been forced to carve out rights from laws often ruled as discriminatory since the city decriminalised sexual acts between gay men in 1991. Lesbian sex was never explicitly outlawed, although stigma surrounded such relationships, too. LGBTQ rights rema…

Read More