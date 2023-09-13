Fani Willis Reads Jim Jordan the RICO Act

Published by

The Moderate Voice

Credit: Fultoncountyga.gov/districtattorney It has been described as: • Fani Willis Blasts Jim Jordan… For Investigating Trump Charges: ‘You Lack A Basic Understanding Of The Law' • Fani Willis Schools Jim Jordan… With Brutal Correction For His ‘Total Ignorance' • Fani Willis Lashes Out at Jim Jordan …For Launching Investigation Into Her Trump RICO Case, Accuses Him of Trying to Obstruct a Criminal Proceeding •Willis blasts congressman's ‘interference' in Fulton Trump probe • Fani Willis Slams Rep Jim Jordan For ‘Interfering' In Trump Criminal Case. • Fani Willis thrashes Jim Jordan: ‘You lack…

Read More