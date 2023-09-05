Hong Kong court rules in favour of same-sex relationships; falls short of granting marriage rights

Published by

ANI News

Hong Kong, September 5 (ANI): In a partial victory for the LGBTQ activists, Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ruled in favour of same-sex couples asking the government to create ‘legal recognition' for them, CNN reported. However, the court fell short of granting the rights for full marriage equality as was being demanded by the activists. The activists had been hoping the court would declare that the denial of same-sex marriage breached equal rights protections in the city's mini-constitution. Five judges from Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal handed down their decision on Tuesday, following y…

