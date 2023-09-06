Towleroad Gay News

Huckabee slammed for ‘calling for civil war’ and saying elections may be decided by ‘bullets’ if Trump loses | Opinion

Published by
AlterNet

Former Arkansas Republican governor on Wednesday appeared to issue a threat of violence, according to some critics, if legal issues prevent from winning the 2024 presidential election. Huckabee, a political commentator, ordained Baptist minister, twice-failed Republican presidential candidate, anti-LGBTQ activist, and the father of current Arkansas Governor , said on his Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) show Wednesday that future elections will be decided by “bullets” not “ballots” if Trump – who is facing 91 criminal felony charges in four in…

