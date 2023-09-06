Lots on show – a chance to see Freddie Mercury’s prized possessions before they go under the hammer

Published by

Euronews (English)

From fanciful costumes and working drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” to ashtrays and art, hundreds of items Freddie Mercury owned go on show in Britain on Friday before being sold next month. Sotheby's has transformed its central London gallery to resemble the Queen frontman's former home in the UK capital for the month-long exhibition, ahead of its six-stage sale of the more than 1,400 lots. The singer-songwriter, who died in 1991, had assembled an array of “treasures” which had been left largely untouched at his one-time west London house in the three decades since, according to the auctioneers….

