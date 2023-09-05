Tennessee Pride celebration crowd doubles amid anti-drag threats: report

Threats against organizers of a Tennessee Pride festival apparently didn't do much to deter visitors from attending the annual event. The Blount County Pride festival in Marysville doubled its 2022 attendance despite threats from Ryan Desmond, the county's District Attorney, who said he would prosecute organizers of the event if they violated a defunct anti-drag law, The Daily Beast reports. A federal judge in response to a last-minute American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit ruled in favor of the Pride organizers in response to Desmond's threats, the report said. POLL: Should Trump be allowed t…

