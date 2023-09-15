‘This Was a Brand New Subject’: Donald Trump Grilled by Megyn Kelly About Supporting Trans Caitlyn Jenner in 2016

Published by

Radar Online

Megyn Kelly questioned ex-president Donald Trump on his friendship with Caitlyn Jenner as she pressed him on past pro-transgender rights comments, RadarOnline.com has learned. A 2016 statement from Trump, in which he said he would allow Jenner to use the women's restroom at Trump Tower, was at the center of Kelly's line of questioning. Trump sat down for an interview with the former news anchor for her SiriusXM talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show. Kelly began by bringing Trump's past remarks on his friendship with Jenner as well as his decision to let biological males compete at his Miss America p…

Read More