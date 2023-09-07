Venezuela Gay Club Raided and 33 Men Arrested While Being 'Mocked' by Police

Published by

An ordinary Sunday afternoon at the Avalon Man Spa and Bar in Valencia, Venezuela, was turned into a site of turmoil and upheaval as police conducted an unprompted raid at the gay club. Venezuela's National Police entered the massage rooms, the locker rooms, and the saunas of the club without prior warning or a search warrant, Knewz.com has learned. The July 23 raid on the Avalon Man Spa and Bar resulted in the prompt arrests of 33 men, including receptionist Jesús Araujo and the club's owner, on charges of indecent outrage, noise pollution, and criminal association. The 33 men were rounded up…

