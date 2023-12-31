From pollution-driven penis growth to free public transport: Euronews Green’s top stories of 2023

Published by

Euronews (English)

From clean energy breakthroughs to weather extremes, 2023 has been a year of highs and lows. At Euronews Green, our most-read stories of the year show a clear desire for solutions to the climate crisis – and the occasional need for escapism. Win-win resolutions came to the forefront, like pollution-busting free public transport and drought-preventing solar canals. Meanwhile, the popularity of green tech explainers reveals the public drive to make more sustainable choices from an informed standpoint. This is something we're committed to continue helping you with in 2024. Here's the full breakdo…

Read More