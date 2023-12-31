Kanye West once told me he was Jewish: Michael Cohen

Published by

Raw Story (UK)

Rapper “Ye,” formerly known as Kanye West, made a public apology Tuesday about his past anti-Semitic remarks after years of pushing fringe conspiracy theories while also openly praising Adolf Hitler. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen this week spilled some more details about meetings that he had with West back in 2021 that were publicized by the tabloid press. Raw Story spoke to Cohen about his relationship with West, and the former Trump lawyer explained that he did some crisis communications management through his company CrisisX. It was then that West explained to Cohen that he purportedl…

Read More