As book battles rage, Washington state Senate votes to make it harder to shut down a library

Published by

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — As battles over books and libraries continue to rage nationwide, the Washington Senate took a small step Wednesday to protect libraries across the state. Senate Bill 5824, passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, comes in response to an effort last year to close the only library in rural Columbia County. It would make such attempts more difficult, requiring more signatures to get proposed shutdowns on the ballot and then allowing a larger population of voters to decide a library’s fate. The proposal now goes to the House. The Columbia County Rural Library District in Dayton, a …

Read More