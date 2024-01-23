Atomic bomb blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ leads Oscar nominations



Reuters Published by

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) – “Oppenheimer,” the epic film about the World War Two race to build the first atomic bomb, landed a leading 13 Oscar nominations on Tuesday and cemented its role as frontrunner for the prestigious best picture trophy. The three-hour drama directed by Christopher Nolan outpaced gothic comedy “Poor Things,” another best picture contender that scored 11 nominations for the film industry's highest honors. Both movies will compete with feminist doll adventure “Barbie,” Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” and Martin Scorsese…

Read More