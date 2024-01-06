Bangladesh’s first transgender candidate Anowara Islam Rani leads way to inclusivity

Published by

ANI News

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): In a historic first for Bangladesh, Anowara Islam Rani emerged as the lone transgender candidate in the upcoming 12th general election on January 7. With 849 registered transgender voters in the country, Anowara Islam Rani's candidature from Rangpur-3, the northern part in the country, marks a significant stride towards inclusivity. Ashok Kumar Debnath, Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Election Secretariat, confirmed this groundbreaking development, saying, “We have a transgender candidate on the list for the first time in Bangladesh's electoral history.”…

