BBC Wheel of Fortune’s Graham Norton’s love life – bitter ex, Drag Race romance and secret wedding

Published by

Mirror

By Zara Woodcock Beloved Irish presenter Graham Norton is returning to our screens to host the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune. The star is best known for interviewing the biggest stars in the world on his BBC chat show, The Graham Norton Show. He has also been the BBC commentator for the Eurovision Song Contest since 2009. In 2019, he became a judge on legendary competition, RuPaul's Drag Race UK. When he's not busy presenting on TV shows, game shows, competitions and radio shows, the 60-year-old lives a quiet life with his husband, Scottish filmmaker Jonathan McLeod. Before marrying the fi…

Read More