Beyoncé channels Barbie as she and Jay-Z attend LeBron James’ star-studded birthday bash

Published by

Mirror

By Harry Rutter Beyoncé and Jay-Z looked every bit the Hollywood power couple as they posed up a storm at LeBron James' star-studded birthday bash. The celebrity-filled celebrations took place on Thursday night and the Halo hitmaker and Empire State of Mind rapper were amongst an A-list guest list. Someone Like You songstress Adele was in attendance, joined by thought-to-be husband Rich Paul. Comedian Kevin Hart and NBA star Draymond Green were also among famous faces at the glitzy get-together. But it was Beyoncé that turned heads with a mesmerising ensemble, dazzling guests with sparking acc…

Read More