Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

DeSantis calls same-sex marriage supporters a threat ‘against our religious institutions’

Leave a Comment

Published by
AlterNet

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, struggling to retain his number-two ranking in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, framed supporters of as a threat to America's religious institutions, and to the sacraments of Christian churches. “You have previously said that the definition of marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. I'm curious, is that still how you feel today?” CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Gov. DeSantis at the network's town hall in Iowa Thursday night. “So that's just what marriage is with the church,” responded DeSantis, who is known for his anti-…

Read More

Related Posts