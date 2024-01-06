DeSantis calls same-sex marriage supporters a threat ‘against our religious institutions’

Published by

AlterNet

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, struggling to retain his number-two ranking in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, framed supporters of same-sex marriage as a threat to America's religious institutions, and to the sacraments of Christian churches. “You have previously said that the definition of marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman. I'm curious, is that still how you feel today?” CNN's Kaitlan Collins asked Gov. DeSantis at the network's town hall in Iowa Thursday night. “So that's just what marriage is with the church,” responded DeSantis, who is known for his anti-…

Read More