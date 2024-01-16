Towleroad Gay News

Disney gets new weapon in bitter legal fight with Ron DeSantis

Published by
Raw Story

Disney received a legal boost in its First Amendment fight against Florida Gov. over the controversial law dubbed “Don't Say Gay,” court records show. Attorneys for the House of Mouse last week submitted a new filing in their federal lawsuit alerting the court to former prosecutor Andrew Warren's victory in a parallel freedom-of-speech fight, court records and reports show. “The same values are at stake here,” Disney said in the filing. POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office? The ruling Disney refers to saw the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revive a challenge from Wa…

