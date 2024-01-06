Drag Race star The Vivienne’s attacker sentenced after homophobic assault in McDonald’s

Published by

Mirror

By Zoe Delaney The man who punched The Vivienne in a homophobic attack received a suspended prison sentence at Liverpool Magistrates' Court today after being found guilty of the assault last month. Alan Whitfield, 51, admitted to assaulting RuPaul's Drag Race winner James Lee Williams, who performs as The Vivienne, but denied it was motivated by homophobia during his trial last year. He claimed he was having “banter” with the Dancing On Ice star because he thought he looked like an Oompa Loompa from Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Sentencing Whitfield today, District Judge Paul Healey told …

