Five things you should know about France’s young, openly gay prime minister



UK Published by Reuters UK

PARIS (Reuters) -Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday. Here are five things you should know about Attal: * At 34, Gabriel Attal is France's youngest post-war prime minister, a record previously held by the leftist Laurent Fabius, who was 37 when he was named prime minister by Francois Mitterrand in 1984. * Attal is France's first openly gay prime minister. He was outed by an old school associate in 2018 when he was named a junior minister during Macron's first mandate. At the time, Attal was in a relationship with Stephane …

Read More