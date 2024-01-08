Florida GOP dumps Chairman Christian Ziegler amid sexual assault investigation

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In the biggest shakeup at the Republican Party of Florida in more than a decade, board members voted Monday to oust party chair Christian Ziegler, who's been accused of raping a woman that he and his wife had previously engaged in a three-way sexual encounter. The party leaders then voted to replace him with state GOP Vice Chair Evan Power, who lost to Ziegler for the top post a year ago. Ziegler's removal, done by a voice vote, was expected since the GOP executive committee unanimously stripped him of his duties, demanded he resign and reduced his pay to $1 on Dec. 17 in O…

