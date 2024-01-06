Golden Globes predictions – and some winners are somewhat unexpected

Published by

Celebrity Tidbit

After a bit of controversy over the past few years for the Golden Globes, it makes its big return on Sunday (May 7), and we have the predictions for who will be big winners. This year marks the 81st Golden Globes Awards show. The three-hour event will be broadcast on CBS, with the biggest celebrities from the world of film and television stepping out on the Red Carpet. The presitigous event celebrates the movie and TV shows from the previous year. The accolades have been running since 1944 and represents the start of the award season in Hollywood. We've taken a look at IMDB reviews, Rotten Tom…

Read More