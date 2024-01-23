Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Greatest Oscars snubs ever – angry reactions to being completely overlooked by the Academy

Leave a Comment

Published by
Mirror

By Mollie Quirk Today the nominations were announced for the 96th annual , which comes more than a month before the Oscars take place in in March. But as the nominations were unveiled, angrily reacted to those who were shamelessly snubbed by the Academy. From the 2023 box office smash hit being snubbed more than once, to Leonardo DiCaprio also missing out on a nod – film buffs are less than impressed. For all the latest on news, politics, sports, and showbiz from the USA, go to The Mirror US. READ MORE: Oscars nominations LIVE: Oppenheimer cleans u…

Read More

Related Posts