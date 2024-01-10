Towleroad Gay News

Greece drafts bill to legalise same-sex marriage -PM says

Published by
Reuters UK

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece will publish a bill shortly that will legalise in a bid to eliminate discrimination based on sexual orientation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday. Greece has implemented a series of reforms over the past decade to improve LGBT+ rights in the country where the Orthodox Church has long opposed equal rights for same-sex couples. Mitsotakis, who is trying to break away from the traditional image of a conservative leader, has drafted a national strategy on LGBT+ rights that may win support from the left but create opposition in more co…

