Indiana GOP targets LGBTQ Hoosiers with sweeping rewrite of state laws

Published by

AlterNet

Indiana lawmakers kicked off the new year and new legislative session by filing more than 600 bills, including one drafted by a House Republican which targets LGBTQ people in a massive, sweeping rewrite of a number of state statutes, with one clear goal: voiding any legal recognition of transgender people. GOP state Rep. Chris Judy, the vice chair of the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee, is the lead sponsor of HB 1291, a 69-page bill that removes the word “gender” from many state laws and inserts “biological sex” in its place, redefines gender by providing specific, biologica…

Read More