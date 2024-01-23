Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

‘Losingest loser’: Journalists say ‘Trump’s in big trouble’

Leave a Comment

Published by
AlterNet

Journalists are starting to notice warning signs for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign, and it's not that 100% of the GOP primary vote in 's Dixville Notch, a small village that for decades has been casting its ballots at midnight, went to . Nor is it the repeated confused and incorrect comments the ex-president has been making at rallies – something the Biden camp has been relentlessly promoting, as MSNBC's reported Tuesday morning. READ MORE: Gen Z Is Less Religious, More Liberal, More LGBTQ – But Will They Vote? The Biden campaign has “seized the z…

Read More

Related Posts