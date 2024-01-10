Towleroad Gay News

Ohio House of Representatives overrides veto of bill banning gender-affirming care

Published by
Reuters

By Daniel Trotta (Reuters) -Ohio's House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to override the governor's of a bill that bans gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one of dozens of bills under debate this year that would restrict transgender rights across the U.S. In this presidential election year, the number of bills has already surpassed last year's record-setting pace, extending a contentious cultural debate in the United States. Democrats say transgender people and parents of transgender kids should determine treatment, as endorsed by the medical consensus, while Republicans portra…

