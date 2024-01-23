Oklahoma gives education job to far-right influencer linked to bomb threats at schools

Published by

AlterNet

Despite having no public education experience, Chaya Raichik — a former real estate agent who runs the controversial LibsofTikTok social media account — has just been appointed to a position where she will wield influence over educational materials made available to Oklahoma public school students. Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters announced on Tuesday that Raichik had been appointed to the Oklahoma Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee, as part of his ongoing effort to gradually infuse far-right political ideologies into public school curriculum. “N…

